ALTON – The monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, January 21 and welcomes all women who have or have had cancer. A continental breakfast is provided. This month's topic is: Mood Booster, with Guest Speaker Lea Varble, L.C.S.W., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center Psychological Services. WHAT: Caring Circle Cancer Support Group for Women Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. to Noon WHERE: OSF Saint Clare's Medical Office Building,815 East Fifth St., Auditorium B, Alton

RSVP: www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or (618) 463-5629 For more information contact Karen Boyd, R.N. at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones, R.M.A. at

