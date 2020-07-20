This is a dramatic storm photo from an area farm field by Cari Frye, one of the winners in the Riverbender.com Facebook Storm Photo Contest.This is another winner in the Riverbender.com Facebook Storm Photo Contest. This particular photo by Paul Graves shows the devastation of a tree striking a shed in the region.ALTON - The winners of the Riverbender.com Storm Photo Contest were Cari Frye and Paul Graves.

Frye had a dramatic storm photo of dark, low clouds reaching the ground. The photo was taken in an area farm field during the storm. Graves’ winning photo showed the destruction of a shed that was stricken by a fallen tree.

A total of 128 people submitted Facebook photos and competed in the Storm Photo Contest.

Frye and Graves will each receive a $100 check for their photo.

Thank you to all of the entrants of the contest for sharing your photos!

The windstorm/thunderstorm hit the area around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Alton and Edwardsville appeared to suffer the most damage of any community in the region. Trees were blown down, knocked into power lines, and in Alton, a roof was blown off of a home. Many in the region were without power after the storm hit.

