Cards Principal Owner Bill DeWitt Describes Bruce Sutter, Who Has Died, As "True Pioneer Of The Game"
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals' Principal Owner and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt Jr. made a statement for the Cardinals about the death of Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series title, who died Friday morning at the age of 69.
Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
He also played with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves throughout his 12 MLB seasons. Sutter led the National League in saves five times. His career-best was in 1984 with 45 saves. Sutter won the 1979 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs behind 37 saves. 6 wins, 110 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA over 101.1 innings pitched.