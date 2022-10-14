ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals' Principal Owner and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt Jr. made a statement for the Cardinals about the death of Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series title, who died Friday morning at the age of 69.

Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family,” said Cardinals’ Principal Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series-clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late-inning reliever." Sutter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a six-time All-Star and the 1979 National League Cy Young Award winner. Sutter picked up 127 saves in four seasons with the Cardinals from 1981-1984. Sutter is one of just 30 pitchers in MLB history with at least 300 saves. He was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame in 2014.

He also played with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves throughout his 12 MLB seasons. Sutter led the National League in saves five times. His career-best was in 1984 with 45 saves. Sutter won the 1979 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs behind 37 saves. 6 wins, 110 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA over 101.1 innings pitched.