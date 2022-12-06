ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin is in the news today with his third DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) offense. He was arrested Sunday night at a traffic stop after calls about a suspicious vehicle to the Creve Coeur Police Department.

McLaughlin will face a felony charge for a "persistent offender" DWI offense, police said.

The vehicle McLaughlin was driving was located by authorities traveling eastbound on Ladue Road at Interstate 270.

Police followed McLaughlin’s vehicle northbound on I-270 and determined there were clues he was driving impaired.

He was arrested and taken into St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000, cash-only bond, authorities said.

Authorities also said there were no reports of injuries or property damage linked to the police investigation.

McLaughlin is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2023.

