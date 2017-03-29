The 2017 Grapefruit League has come to an end for the St. Louis Cardinals, who closed out their exhibition season with a 6-2 victory over the Washington Nationals today. The win was their 20th of the spring, which is the most for the team since 1998.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following the game, the Cardinals trimmed their camp roster down to 30 players as Zach Duke was placed on the 60-day disabled list and re-assigned infielder Paul DeJong, pitchers Arturo Reyes and Ryan Sherriff, and outfielders Harrison Bader and Chad Huffman to Memphis (AAA).

The Cardinals also purchased the contract of catcher Eric Fryer from Memphis.