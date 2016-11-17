The St. Louis Cardinals and ESPN have announced the team will be part of the Opening Day coverage for MLB’s 2017 season–which has resulted in a schedule change.

The Cardinals will now host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2nd with first pitch set for 7:30pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday, April 3rd will now serve as an off-day before the Cardinals and Cubs resume their series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Cardinals will then be off Thursday, April 6th before beginning a weekend series against Cincinnati to close out the home stand.

In addition, all games on the final day of the season will begin at 2pm CT.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI