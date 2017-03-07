(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals have posted their starting lineup for today’s game against the Miami Marlins…

Making his second start of the Grapefruit League will be Adam Wainwright with Jack Flaherty, Arturo Reyes, Jonathan Broxton, Miguel Socolovich, Josh Lucas, Mitch Harris, and Daniel Poncedeleon available out of the bullpen.

–Michael Wacha is scheduled to make the start tomorrow, with Austin Gomber, Kevin Siegrist, Brett Cecil, Matt Bowman, and Zach Phillips listed for the bullpen. The outing would be the first for Siegrist this spring.

BAKER SHINES IN WBC

–The televisions in the clubhouse have been tuned into the WBC games the last couple of days as the Cardinals root for current and past teammates in the tournament.

Corey Baker drew a crowd this morning as the right-hander delivered 4.2 scoreless innings for Team Israel en route to their 15-7 victory over Chinese Taipei. He allowed three hits and also struck out three batters.

Drafted in the 49th round of 2011, Baker went 5-11 in 26 starts combined between Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA). He was invited to big league camp this Spring Training.

For the second time in as many days, Korea suffered a loss–following up their loss to Israel with a 5-0 defeat to the Netherlands. The team has an off day before finishing up pool play against Chinese Taipei. Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh struck out three batters and allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings of scoreless work against Israel.