ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals announced that two of their players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and are currently being kept in quarantine as the Redbirds continue their summer camp preparations for the shortened Major League Baseball season.

The two players, Ricardo Sanchez and Genesis Cabrera, were the two players who tested positive for COVID-19, according to President of Baseball Operations John Mozelak, and are being kept out of camp. Mozelak also said that several tests are still pending, and results would be released Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cardinals have an intersquad game scheduled for this afternoon at Busch Stadium, where the summer camp sessions are taking place, but will be closed to the public. However, the team will livestream the game on a site to be announced.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play against the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium before the start of the regular season. The game will be the first game back in St. Louis for former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who is now the Royals' manager. The regular season is set to begin July 24, with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and will run through late September. The 60-game slate will pit the Cardinals against teams in both the National League and American League Central Divisions.

More like this: