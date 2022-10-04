GLEN CARBON - Cara Markunas, the director of Storehouse Provisions of Grace, has a love of being positive in others’ lives. She is the founder of a moms' Facebook page that is extremely popular and now she has helped open the Storehouse Provisions of Grace, a ministry of Gateway Family Church in Glen Carbon. Dena Jonessmith also helps run the new charity.

Provisions of Grace is located at 97 Oak Lawn Road in the Gateway Family Church facilities.

Storehouse, which opened in August, serves anyone in need in the St. Louis Metropolitan area with a focus on single-parent households.

“I have always been one to help people,” Cara said. “I know a lot of people are going through hard times right now. I reached out to my church and they asked me to make a storehouse or a group to help other women. Our mission is to show the love of God by providing household and personal items with respect and dignity.

"We have cleaning supplies, hygiene items for women and baby items, and clothing of all kinds. We have mattress covers, thermometers, and items that normally would not be distributed at the area pantries. We always need underwear and socks because those seem to go out fast."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Storehouse is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Cara said so far, the response has been very positive to what she and Dena are doing with the charity.

“We always try to pray with each person who comes in and develop relationships and help with our personal groups,” she said. “I really love mentoring, and I especially have women on my heart. Veterans, college students, or anyone in need should come by.”

Contact Cara at (618) 803-5151 or cara.provisionsofgrace@gmail.com. Dena’s phone number is (618) 974-1621 and her email is dena.provisionsofgrace@gmail.com.

See the Storehouse Facebook page by clicking here.

More like this: