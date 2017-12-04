Police and rescue personnel work with a vehicle that nipped the Burger King in Bethalto after an accident Monday afternoon. (Photo by Pat Schwarte)

BETHALTO - There was a multi-car accident around 4 p.m. on Illinois Route 140 and 111 in Bethalto and one of the vehicles nicked the nearby Burger King Restaurant.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bethalto Burger King said it was still open after the incident and things were being cleaned up from the accident. A Burger King manager said no other official comments could be issued at this time, but the restaurant was receiving customers as normal.

One of the vehicles was a four-door Sedan and the other vehicle was facing the wrong way until a flat bed tow truck arrived to take it away. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Police and rescue personnel were on hand at the scene and no report was available if there were any injuries involved in the crash.Pat Schwarte also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Belleville, Cottage Hills, Granite City, More Local Residents Face Stolen Vehicle Charges
Jul 24, 2025
Three Charged In Granite City Stolen Vehicle Cases
Sep 9, 2025
Wood River Woman Charged After High-Speed Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle
Aug 22, 2025
Alton Woman, East Alton Man Face Felonies For Stolen Vehicle Possession
Sep 11, 2025
Films Combine Family Ancestry and Alton History with Upcoming Hayner Library Premiere
Sep 6, 2025

 