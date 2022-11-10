GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked a car fire on River Road outside Alton around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle encountered major damage and was initially engulfed in flames, but firefighters did get the blaze extinguished. It appeared those in the car made it out safely. Traffic was backed up until the area could be cleared. More information to come.Mike Hall also contributed to this story.

