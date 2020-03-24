Car Crashes into Handee-Mart in Bethalto On Monday.
BETHALTO - At 4:20 p.m. on Monday, the Bethalto Fire Department responded to a vehicle that had crashed into Handee-Mart.
When firefighters arrived all the occupants were uninjured and was out of the vehicle. No one was injured inside the building either.
It is unknown what caused the car to hit Handee-Mart.