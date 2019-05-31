Capt. Knight Retires After 28 Years With Granite City Police Department Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department issued a release that Capt. Craig Knight has retired after 28 years of dedicated service. "Captain Knight has served in many capacities over the years and we appreciate his leadership and dedication to our community," the Police Department said. "Best wishes in your next endeavor Capt. Knight." Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending