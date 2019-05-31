Capt. Knight Retires After 28 Years With Granite City Police Department
May 31, 2019 3:51 PM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department issued a release that Capt. Craig Knight has retired after 28 years of dedicated service.
"Captain Knight has served in many capacities over the years and we appreciate his leadership and dedication to our community," the Police Department said. "Best wishes in your next endeavor Capt. Knight."
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.