EDWARDSVILLE — Zachary I. Capers, charged on March 19, 2019, in the brutal death of Michael and Lois Ladd, an Edwardsville couple, entered a not guilty plea to the murders in front of a Madison County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said the Grand Jury heard evidence for approximately two minutes after the indictment on four counts of first-degree murder (Class M).

“I want to thank the Madison County Grand Jury for their work on this important case," Gibbons said. "We will continue to work with investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to prepare our case for trial so we can secure the maximum sentence allowed under law for this brutal and heinous murder that has rocked our community."

The case has been assigned to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder and he has set the trial to commence on May 6, 2019.

