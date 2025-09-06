Canine Social Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Troy

TROY - Canine Social of Troy is officially open and ready to cater to you and your dog.

Located at 7725 Plummer Business Drive in Troy, Canine Social is a boarding, daycare and grooming facility for dogs. Owner Kate Redenius emphasized that the experience is “upscale and luxury” for the pets, giving their humans peace of mind.

“Our dogs are spoiled from the moment they arrive,” Redenius said. “They have a blast with our staff.”

Canine Social has no crates or kennels. They offer “upscale, luxury suites” for dogs to rest and sleep when they board there.

Otherwise, the dogs are “running around indoors and outdoors,” playing with ball pits, snuffle mats, splash pools, and playgrounds. Redenius prides herself on the “big, beautiful play yards” and the many enrichment activities that Canine Social provides.

In addition to daycare and boarding, the grooming side of the business is just as “top-notch.” Dogs are treated with high-end products and utmost care.

“Your dogs are so well-cared for,” Redenius said. “We use luxury products in the salon. It’s like a full spa day. We get so many compliments from our clients on our baths, because we actually do a triple dog wash system with luxury products that smell fantastic. You will be amazed with how your dog smells after they leave.”

She is excited to open Canine Social in Troy, where she lives. She is proud of the city and the “hype” that downtown Troy is building as more businesses open up.

The professional groomer and dog-loving staff members are joined by three vet professionals. Redenius emphasized that the dogs receive the best care. She can’t wait to welcome more dogs to Canine Social of Troy so they can experience the luxury and love that the business specializes in.

“You can be assured that your pups are getting the best care. That was one of my main goals in opening up this facility,” she added. “We are so excited to welcome your pups to our facility. From Troy to the surrounding areas, we would love to see you.”

For more information about Canine Social of Troy, visit their official website at CanineSocialOfTroy.com.

