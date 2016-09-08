ALTON - The public is invited to bring their furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Sat, Sept 10th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and SNIP Alliance, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about many local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.

Features of the event include a Pet Parade at 10:00am; the Grand Marshall of the parade is Peanut B. Schuyler – a rescue dog who recently celebrated his 20th birthday! Bring your dog dressed to impress, because there will be a Costume Contest at 10:30am and the winner will receive a $25 gift certificate to Petco.

The 5A's Animal Shelter will present an Adopt-A-Thon on site, so if you are looking for a new best friend come down and meet some loveable dogs who need a good home. Attendees can learn about low-cost spay & neuter clinics at the SNIP Alliance booth, which are very effective ways to control the stray population.

Reese Photography will provide a fun doggy photo booth where you can take pictures with your pet free of charge! Party on Broadway will be there with a free face painting booth to transform kids into puppies.

There will be many therapy dogs in attendance. Furry Friends Recovery will be bringing a therapy dog along with info on their organization that takes therapy dogs on all kinds of visits. Got Your Six Support Dogs will also be there to share info about their mission to provide specialized service dogs to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. You can also meet Bentley the therapy dog from the CHAMP Assistance Dogs.

Vendors will be selling handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, pet magnets & pet pads. Local artist Loretta Williams will show examples of her affordable oil paintings of pets that she creates from photos.

Alton Park & Recreation Dept will have information on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park, located at Russell Commons Park. You can register on-site, fees are $25 annually for Alton residents, or $35 annually for non-residents. Please note that registration fees must be paid with cash, and you must bring paperwork from your veterinarian showing that your pet’s vaccinations are current.

A video of the event will be filmed, so make sure to wave at the drone camera from Southwestern UAV Aerial Photography during the parade, and check facebook after the event to find your family: www.facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

Do a good deed that day by bringing along a donation for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry. Anyone who brings a can of dog or cat food to the Carnival will receive a free gift from Donate4Paws. The Riverbend Pet Food Pantry opened in May of 2016, and provides complimentary pet food to families facing unexpected loss of income. If you are in need of pet food assistance, please visit www.facebook.com/groups/riverbendpetfoodpantry to find an application and requirements for assistance. They accept donations of cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars, and leashes. Info can also be found on their facebook page regarding volunteering to help bag or distribute food.

Water, shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street and runs through October 15th on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

For more info, please contact Sara McGibany – Alton Main Street, Executive Director - 618-463-1016 / sara@altonmainstreet.org or Stephanie Schrage – S.N.I.P. Alliance, Board Member - sschrage@snipalliance.org

