Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 24th.

ALTON - Bring your furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Saturday, Sept 24th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon for a morning full of fun just for them. At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about many local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.

Features of the event include a Pet Parade at 10:00 a.m. and a Costume Contest at 10:30 a.m. Bring your dog dressed to impress, because the winner of the costume contest will receive a $20 gift certificate to Petco!

Rescue agencies will be holding an adopt-a-thon, so if you are looking for a new best friend come to meet some loveable dogs who need a good home.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be face painting, balloon animals, and activities for pets and families. Vendors will be selling pet-related products such as handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, clothing, collars, bow ties, and pet portraits. Information will be available for services such as pet grooming and more.

In partnership with the Madison County Humane Society and Madison County Triad, we will be hosting a drive-through Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, with free vaccines while supplies last. Rabies—free, Canine DAPPv—free, Feline HCP—free, Bordatellla—$10, Microchip—$20. The Madison County registration fee for rabies is $15 for spayed/neutered pets or $35 for non-spayed/neutered pets. Cash or check only, walk-ins only.

Information will be provided on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park located at Russell Commons Park; annual fees are $25 for Alton residents or $35 for non-residents.

Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street and runs every Saturday morning through October 15th.

For more info, please contact Sara McGibany – Alton Main Street, Executive Director - 618-463-1016 / sara@altonmainstreet.org

More like this: