Alton - A Candlelight Christmas Service at The Bridge Church will be streamed live on Riverbender.com this Sunday, December 19th at 6 PM. Pastor Steven Helfrich invites all to attend in person or online. A message from the pastor follows:

Has life been hard?

Are you in need of some hope?

Candlelight Christmas services are a powerful time to reflect on the truth that the God who created us came near to be with us.

In the midst of the darkness the Light shines.

I invite you to join me in remembering no matter how dark things are the Light still shines.

You are formally invited to

The Bridge Church

504 East 12th Street

Alton, IL 62002

on 12/19/21 at 6 pm for our Candlelight Christmas Worship Service.

We will speak and sing about the Light of the World. HE brings hope and peace and HE loves you. I hope you can join us Sunday night!

The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine.

Isaiah 9:2

God bless you and Merry Christmas,

Steven Helfrich

Pastor of The Bridge

