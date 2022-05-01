COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville girls track senior Sydnee Campbell set a pair of personal records in both the pole vault and 300-meter hurdles, while the Tigers got very good performances in finishing third at the Collinsville Invitational meet on Friday afternoon at Kahok Stadium.

Chatham Glenwood won the meet with a score of 151 points, edging out Mascoutah, who were second with 147.5 points, with the Tigers coming in third at 131 points, Southwestern Conference teams Belleville East and O'Fallon tied for fourth with 88 points apiece, Belleville West came in sixth with 48 points, Triad was close behind in seventh at 46 points, the host Kahoks were eighth at 42 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in ninth with 32 points and Civic Memorial rounded out the top ten with 25 points.

Murphysboro was 11th with 20.5 points, with Roxana 12th at 15 points, Alton placed 13th with 13 points, Highland was 14th with six points and East Alton-Wood River and Columbia tied for 15th with a single point each.

Edwardsville coach Camilla Eberlin was very pleased and happy with the Tigers' performances on the day.

"We did pretty well," Eberlin said. "We had a couple of girls set personal records, Sydnee in the pole vault and the 300-meter hurdles, and we also had to do a bit of changing around and run alternates in our relay teams, but they came out and competed well."

In the 100 meters, the Titans' Katelyn Lehnen won the race with a time of 11.89 seconds, with Alton's Renee Raglin second at 12.17 seconds, Triad's Grace Gentemann was sixth at 13.09 seconds and the Oilers' Jessica Brown was eighth at 13.27 seconds. Lehnen took the 200 meters with a time of 24.54 seconds, while in the 400 meters, the winner was again Lehnen, who came in at 57.91 seconds, with the Redbirds' Khaliyah Goree fourth at 1:03.87 and the Griffins' Lilly Gilbertson fifth at 1:03.95.

In the 800 meters, Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon won with a time of 2:17.14, with McGivney's Kaitlyn Hatley second at 2;21.81, Madison Strotheide of Edwardsville was fourth at 2:31.06, teammate Dylan Peel was fifth at 2:31.38 and Bella Hannaford of CM was eighth at 2:34.07. The 1,600 meters went to the Griffins' Elena Rybak, who had a time of 5:08.31, with the Eagles' Hannah Meiser second at 5:13.74, Emily Nuttall of the Tigers was third at 5:17.36, teammate Emma Patrick was fourth at 5:35.97 and McGivney's Jane Cummins was sixth at 5:40.04. Roxana's Riley Doyle won the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:14.79, with the Tigers' Whitney Dyckmann second at 12:36.53, Gabrielle Woodruff of the Shells came in fourth at 12:44.38 and Edwardsville's Arabella Ford was fifth at 13:07.69.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was taken by West's Macee Rivers, who had a time of 14.29 seconds, with Campbell fifth at 17.85 seconds and the Knights' Kayla Edwards eighth at 18.44 seconds. In the 300 meters, Natalie Alexander of Glenwood won with a time of 47.76 seconds, with Edwards second at 48.54 seconds and Campbell came in third in her PR time of 48.91 seconds.

In the relay races, Belleville East won the 4x100 meters with a time of 49.47 seconds, with the Tigers fifth at 51.73 seconds and the Knights sixth at 52.91 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, East won again, having a time of 1:43.04, with Edwardsville fifth at 1:52.27 and Triad seventh at 1:53.92. The 4x400 meters was won by Mascoutah, who came in at 4:14.55, with Edwardsville third at 4:16.77 and Triad sixth at 4:25.49. In the 4x800 meters, the winner was Edwardsville at 9:38.62, with Highland third at 10:15.37, Triad sixth at 10:49.47 and CM seventh at 10:53.58.

In the field events, Trinity Maurice of Glenwood, Lilly Cawvey of Triad, Mia Range of McGivney and Ella McDonnell of Mascoutah all tied for first in the high jump, all clearing 1.52 meters, with Maurice and Cawvey both awarded first place points, Range coming in third and McDonnell fourth on the fewest misses rule. Dallas Jenkins of the Tigers, Abigail Cook of the Red Devils and Annalise Beck of the Indians all tied for fourth, going over at 1.47 meters, with Jenkins receiving the points for fourth and Cook and Beck sharing the fifth place points on the fewer misses rule. Olivia Lee of Mascoutah and Morgan Noyes of Triad tied for first in the pole vault, both clearing 11 feet even, with Lee taking first on the fewest misses rule, while the Knights' Riley Cissell was fourth at eight feet, six inches and Campbell fifth with a personal best height of eight feet even.

Ellie Lowe of the Indians won the long jump with a distance of 5.21 meters, while Noyes was eighth at 4.48 meters. The triple jump was won by Rhyley Pitts of the Lancers, who went 10.59 meters.

Bryleigh Mormino of the Eagles won the shot put with a throw of 10.28 meters, with Jenkins coming in second at 9.90 meters, Peyton Mormino of CM was seventh at 9.43 meters and Gilbertson was eighth at 9.02 meters. In the discus throw, Edwardsville went one-two, with Kaitlyn Morningstar winning with a toss of 38.42 meters and Gabby Saye second at 34.91 meters. Peyton Mormino was seventh with a throw of 28.86 meters.

The Tigers now prepare for the Southwestern Conference meet, which takes place at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium in East St. Louis on Wednesday, then the IHSA Class 3A sectional in Danville on May 12. Eberlin has a simple and specific goal for both the conference and sectional meets.

"The goal, of course, is to do as well as we can and get ready for sectionals," Eberlin said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

