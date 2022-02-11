Our Love Story:

The Couple: Cameron and Catherine from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: February 14, 2017

Briefly Describe First Date: Pasta House for some amazing food, I spilled the water on myself and will never live that down, and the movie theater afterward!

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Texas Roadhouse is always a fun time, building cars, Jeep stuff, and enjoying a good night in!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry at one another, and always remember what matters.