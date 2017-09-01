MARYVILLE - The Cambridge House of Maryville is hosting an “Emergency Preparedness” event that is open to members of the public. The event will take place 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017.

Andy McKellar, Madison County Emergency Management Agency Volunteer Coordinator will be the guest speaker. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, basic search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

CERT is about readiness, people helping people, rescuer safety, and doing the greatest good for the greatest number. CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens will be initially on their own and their actions can make a difference.

Bob Henry, Chair of the Cambridge House Safety Committee, will present the current emergency protocol according to community guidelines. Residents of the community and members of the public will be educated on what is done in an assisted living setting in the occurrence of a disaster or emergency.

This event is free to attend, and RSVP’s are encouraged but not required. For additional information, please visit www.fema.gov/communityemergency-response-teams or contact Resident Services Coordinator Kathy Tammen at 618-288-2211.

More like this: