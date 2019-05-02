SEE VIDEO:

MARYVILLE - Cambridge House Assisted Living in Maryville celebrated Supportive Living Week with an open house on Wednesday.

The open house offered the perfect chance for locals to stop by and get a feel for the supportive living home. Along with tours and plenty of information available, many activities were offered for both residents and guests.

Cambridge House celebrated Supportive Living Week this past week all week long. Following along with this year’s theme “Never Stop Dancing” the common areas were decorated to match the theme colorfully with records and jukebox decor.

Popular DJ Big Papa G made an appearance at the open house, setting up his DJ equipment and livening up the event. His classic hits track lineup gave residents and attendees the chance to enjoy music and dance. Kona Ice Truck even arrived to give out snow cones to attendees and residents.

The event also served a bigger purpose, raising awareness of trying to pass the Senate Bill 1785. The bill will help increase funding to apartment style supported living home rates to be closer in funding with nursing homes.

An act that will help supported living homes continue to offer care for seniors and disabled people in a low cost- homely environment. Maryville Mayor Craig Short and Katie Stuart stopped by the open house in support of the bill.

“The Illinois supportive living system is a nationally acclaimed model other states strive for, but the lack of investment by the state of Illinois threatens our viability. We need help to re-link the supportive living rate to 60 percent of the nursing home rate. The relinking will allow supportive living facilities to keep seniors and people with disabilities at the lowest-acuity settings while also saving the state money every year,” explained Kara Buttry in a letter sent to Katie Stuart requesting support.

Cambridge House is an affordable assisted lifestyle community located in Maryville, Illinois. For more information, check out their website https://www.gardant.com/cambridgehousemaryville/

