ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church hosted its annual Welcome Back Teachers Luncheon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday the congregation fed the elementary school teachers then on Wednesday they fed the middle and high school teachers.

Marc Lane Community Ministry Director said, “Over the next two days they will feed over 600 teachers.”

The Alton Redbird Mascott also made an appearance at the luncheon.

The church’s menu for the teacher was Santa Fe Soup, California Chicken Wrap, Washington Chunky Applesauce, Alaska Icecream and Hershey Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

