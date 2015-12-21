EDWARDSVILLE– Calling all artists and art lovers! Partners for Pets is hosting The Heart of Rescue Gallery Opening and is taking submissions from artists. The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Chapel in St. Louis (6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis, MO 63105). All the artwork will be sold from The Chapel gallery, either by the piece or by silent auction.

This is the first year for the event, which is themed to match its Valentine’s Day date. The gallery opening is family friendly, and open to all two-legged supporters. All mediums of art are welcome for the gallery opening. The theme for the event is “What rescue means to you” and should depict what rescue means to you personally or through the eyes of your own rescued companion. The deadline for art submissions is January 31, 2016.

“We are incredibly excited about this event and the opportunity to show support for the art community,” said Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick. “This is also an excellent opportunity for us to introduce new audiences to Partners for Pets and help others learn more about our rescue. Since 2002, we have saved over 12,000 animals from euthanasia. All sales raised from this wonderful event will continue to serve animals in need.”

The cost for event attendance is $15 per person or $25 per couple, which includes two drinks. All are welcome to come and enjoy the artwork and purchase whatever they want. For those who cannot purchase or bid on artwork, donations to Partners for Pets will be accepted throughout the night. There will also be small items for sale alongside the art pieces.

If you’re interested in donating a piece of art, or if you have any questions about the event, contact Sandi Bruegger at sandibruegger@fullsail.edu

. A total of 100 percent of the sale price and all proceeds from the event will benefit homeless dogs and cats from the Metro-East and St. Louis area. For more information about the event or about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil. org/ , or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partners4pets

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: