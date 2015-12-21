Calling All Artists: Partners for Pets seeks artwork for upcoming gallery event
EDWARDSVILLE– Calling all artists and art lovers! Partners for Pets is hosting The Heart of Rescue Gallery Opening and is taking submissions from artists. The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Chapel in St. Louis (6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis, MO 63105). All the artwork will be sold from The Chapel gallery, either by the piece or by silent auction.
This is the first year for the event, which is themed to match its Valentine’s Day date. The gallery opening is family friendly, and open to all two-legged supporters. All mediums of art are welcome for the gallery opening. The theme for the event is “What rescue means to you” and should depict what rescue means to you personally or through the eyes of your own rescued companion. The deadline for art submissions is January 31, 2016.
