SPRINGFIELD – Football fans across the country will celebrate America’s most watched national sporting event this Sunday. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reminds you there is only one right play – pass your keys to a sober driver if you plan on drinking alcohol as part of your Super Bowl celebration.

“This Super Bowl Sunday, volunteer to be a designated driver to help get others home safely and help drive zero fatalities to a reality on Illinois roads,” said Priscilla Tobias, IDOT’s Director of Program Development. “Drunk and drugged driving lead to disaster. It is never worth the risk – if you plan to drink, make a plan to get home safely that doesn’t include driving.”

In addition to designating a sober driver, fans can secure a safe ride home by using public transportation or calling a taxi or rideshare program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe. The Illinois State Police (ISP) and more than 100 local police departments and sheriff’s offices will be stepping up impaired driving enforcement efforts this weekend.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most alcohol-infused celebrations of the year. If you drink and drive, expect to be pulled over,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “ISP troopers will use roving patrols and roadside safety checks to stop intoxicated motorists. Everybody wins when you plan ahead by designating a driver.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Super Bowl Crackdown is funded with federal highway safety dollars and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: