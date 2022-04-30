GRAFTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project is calling for volunteers for the Spring 2022 Pere Marquette Preservation Project. The Pere Marquette Park Preservation Project, which will take place from May 21 to 22, has been restoring historically significant cabins in the Park’s Upper group camps since 2012 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Local carpenters, roofers, and interested volunteers are invited to register for the event by Tuesday, May 17, 2022 via bit.ly/PM3PSpring22.

Over the past decade, volunteers have restored eleven structures at Camp Ouatoga to ensure the group camps remain open to the public. This year, the Three Rivers Project will be returning to Camp Ouatoga to complete restoration work on Unit Lodge #3. This restoration project began in fall of 2021, when volunteers spent a weekend in October repairing, roofing, and painting one half of Unit Lodge #3. Volunteers will finish up this project this spring.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Pere Marquette Park and specifically Camp Ouatoga are beloved local spots for outdoor recreation, and these public lands are worth protecting,” says Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-Coordinator with the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “We hope volunteers with roofing and carpentry skills and community members will join us for a work day up in the camp to help us achieve our goal to finish the restoration of Unit Lodge #3 in Camp Ouatoga this spring. This project is a great way to get involved in the local community while also working to protect and preserve beautiful local public land.”

Interested volunteers can register to volunteer with the Pere Marquette Preservation Project at bit.ly/PM3PSpring22. Volunteers are needed for the full weekend, and have the option to camp at Camp Ouatoga overnight on Saturday, May 21. For more information about the Spring 2022 Pere Marquette Preservation Project, interested volunteers can reach out to Virginia Woulfe-Beile at virginia.woulfe-beile@sierraclub.org or 618-977-2319.



About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

--

More like this: