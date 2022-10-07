Call For Vendors For 20th Annual Green Gift Bazaar.

ALTON - Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are seeking vendors for the 20th annual Green Gift Bazaar, which is set to take place on November 26, 2022. The Green Gift Bazaar offers community members the opportunity to shop from locally-owned retailers, restaurants, and “green” businesses ahead of the holiday season. Eco-friendly businesses and vendors who sell environmentally-friendly products or services are invited to apply to participate in the Bazaar at bit.ly/GreenGiftBazaarVendors.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Green Gift Bazaar is held on Small Business Saturday, an occasion that highlights the importance of shopping from “mom and pop” shops, which are the backbone of our local economy. The event is held from 10:00am to 4:00pm at two locations — Jacoby Arts Center at 627 E. Broadway and Post Commons coffee shop at 300 Alby Street in Downtown Alton. Vendors will be asked to explain what makes their products or services environmentally-friendly in the application form. Approved vendors will receive notice that they are invited to participate within three days of applying, and must submit their $25 registration fee by November 11.

“Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project aims to practice and promote the responsible use of the earth’s ecosystems and resources, and the Green Gift Bazaar is a fun opportunity to put that mission into action,” said Christine Favilla, Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “We look forward to featuring eco-friendly businesses and vendors from across the Riverbend region at the 20th annual Green Gift Bazaar to kickstart the holiday season with Mother Earth in mind. In addition to physical gifts, consider purchasing experiences, such as a membership to the Audubon Center at Riverlands or Alton Little Theater.”

“Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk the impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district!” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “We’re excited to give local retailers and makers a boost in business to kick off the holiday season at the Green Gift Bazaar.”