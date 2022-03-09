ALTON - The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of our river through art, music, and conservation that is held every 3rd Saturday in September. The 16th annual event falls on September 17th, 2022, and promises to attract thousands of people to Downtown Alton from Noon to 10:00 p.m.

The “Halfway to Earthtones Artist Gathering” will take place on Saturday, March 12th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. Join us at this casual brainstorming session to get our creative juices flowing on the theme for 2022, and learn about resources that are available to help bring your vision to life.

Artists of all mediums are being recruited to fill the grounds with beauty and creativity, while enhancing the festival for visitors through interactive art experiences. Organizers are seeking street artists, photographers, sculptors, textile & fiber artists, fashion designers, cosplayers, actors, musicians, and makers who use upcycled and natural materials.

Spread the word that you have a need for (or access to) materials which could be upcycled into art, submit ideas for performances and workshops, and find collaborators for that big idea you've been pondering. Funding is available for artists to build large-scale art installations throughout the grounds.

For more information, please contact sara@altonmainstreet.org, and to stay up-to-date on announcements, please visit: www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

