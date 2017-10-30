CENTRALIA - The Calhoun Lady Warriors and Brussels Lady Raiders both came up short in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia on Monday night.

Calhoun vs Valmeyer

Calhoun was defeated by the Valmeyer Pirates 25-23 in both sets that went back and forth, but ultimately the Lady Pirates found a way to get ahead and hold on.

“Calhoun’s been very lucky to have such great seasons in the past with good athletes. They went out playing hard,” Calhoun head coach Kerry Lorton said. “[Valmeyer] was a hard-hitting team. Our blockers weren’t there, we didn’t play the net well tonight.”

The Warriors season ends at 15-17-1.

Steeleville and Valmeyer will face off at Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the Sectional Finals on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

