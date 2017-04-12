HARDIN - As usual, Calhoun softball ace Grace Baalman is getting into her spring groove on the mound.

Baalman was outstanding on the day on Tuesday afternoon against North Greene at Hardin. She gave up just three hits and fanned 18 as Hardin-Calhoun blanked North Greene 5-0 Tuesday to up their record to 13-4 on the year.

Baalman, a Kentucky recruit, walked no one and went the distance for the win.

Ashleigh Presley highlighted the Warrior attack with a 2-for-2 day with two RBIs and a run scored.