Calhoun's girls volleyball team was on track Tuesday night at home against North Greene. (Photos by Alison Godar)

HARDIN – Calhoun High School’s girls’ volleyball team won its 10th match on Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-19 triumph over WIVC rival North Greene.

Calhoun improved to 10-7 overall, 4-3 in the WIVC. Jessica Oswald had 10 service points for the Warriors, while Emily McBride and Emily Baalman added five each. Junie Zirkelbach and Holly Baalman had four kills; McBride added three. Zirkelbach had six assists; McBride tallied three. Sophie Lorton and McBride also contributed with digs.

Calhoun JV won 25-22, 25-13.

