Coach Zipprich said the nets were dominated by the Warriors' Kate Zipprich with 15 kills and 5 blocks and Delani Klaas added 12 kills, Audrey Gilman 6, Abby Johnes 5, and Gracie Klaas 4.

She said the Warriors' defense was led by libero Josie Hoagland with 19 digs. Morgan Klaas added 10 digs, Lacy Pohlman 9, Delani Klaas 8, Jaelyn hill 7, and Lila Simon 6.

"These girls played unbelievably," Coach Zipprich said. "I couldn’t ask for anything more."

Calhoun moves on to sectional at White Hall on Monday, Oct. 31.