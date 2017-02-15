GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN - HARDIN-CALHOUN 61, LEBANON 50: Defending IHSA Class 1A girls basketball champion Hardin-Calhoun eliminated Illinois Associated Press No. 1-ranked Lebanon in Tuesday's Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinal thanks to a 27-point effort from the Warriors' Junie Zirkelbach at Ringhausen Gym.

“Junie Zirkelbach was no doubt a key factor in the victory with her offensive production, Calhoun head girls coach Aaron Baalman said. “We talked about how they were triple-teaming Grace in the second half and Junie and Jordan Holland both did an excellent job and made some outside shots to stretch Lebanon’s defense out.”

Grace Baalman added 17 points and Jordan Holland added eight for the Warriors.

Calhoun moved to 25-5 on the year and advanced to Thursday night's sectional final against Okawville, who ousted Winchester West Central Monday night. The Greyhounds were eliminated at 28-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lebanon was led by Kendra Bass' 13 points, with twin sister Krista adding 10 points to go with seven rebounds on the night.

Coach Baalman said he thought his team did a great job in the contest against Lebanon.

“The girls fought from the tip-off to the end of the game,” he said. “I thought the girls played a heck of a ballgame.”

Calhoun meets 23-6 Okawville at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Calhoun Sectional championship game. The Warriors are rated fifth in the state, while Okawville is ranked 10th in the IHSA Class 1A category.

“Okawville has good size with three six-footers,” Coach Baalman said. “We have to take it one game at a time and we will work hard in practice tonight (Wednesday) to try to get ready for them.

“We knew coming in that Lebanon was the No. 1-rated team in the state for a reason,” Our girls had a little chip on their shoulders. As the game progressed, Junie did what she does in big games.”

More like this: