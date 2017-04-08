EAST ALTON - Another Baalman took the mound for Calhoun on Friday against East Alton-Wood River and to no surprise, had a strong pitching outing.

Calhoun sophomore Drew Baalman notched the 9-4 win for the Warriors over the Oilers at Wood River on Friday. Baalman took the win for the Warriors with seven innings pitched, four hits and runs allowed, and committed three errors. He struck out five on the mound.

The Warriors' strong pitching and bats took command early on and the Oilers could not keep up.

Wes Klocke led Calhoun with three hits, AJ Hillen had two RBIs while Brandon Baalman, Chandler Sievers, Conner Gilman, Reese Friedel, and Easton Clark each had one hit for the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shea took the loss for EAWR with three and two-thirds innings pitched. He allowed seven runs, committed six errors, allowed eight hits. He walked four and struck out two batters.

The Oilers' Gage Booten, Zaide Wilson, Christian Hunter and Ashton Murray each had one hit.

The Oilers face off against Southwestern High School Saturday in a doubleheader.