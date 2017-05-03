Calhoun hurler Easton Clark tosses the ball home on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, WEST CENTRAL 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun jumped out to a 6-0 lead on West Central in the second and went on to take a 10-0, four-and-a-half inning home win Tuesday to go to 16-11 on the year.

Easton Clark gave up just one hit in getting the shutout and the win while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the day; Ty Bick was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Wes Klocke 2-for-3, Reese Friedel 3-for-3 and Brandon Baalman and Chandler Sievers were each 1-for-3.

The Warriors next meet up with Piasa Southwestern at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Calhoun's Brandon Baalman knocks the ball into the infield on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

