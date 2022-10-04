HARDIN - The Calhoun-Brussels football boys blasted Pleasant Hill-Western 55-0 this past Friday night and appear almost a certainty to make the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs.

The Warriors play at 0-6 North Greene on Friday, then host Beardstown on Oct. 14 and Camp Point Central on Oct. 21 before playoff selections.

Miles Lorton carried 5 times for 50 yards against Pleasant Hill-Western and scored twice, while Chris Stanley hauled the pigskin 6 times for 64 yards and two TDs and Conner Longnecker also ran for a touchdown, carrying 8 times for 45 yards. Hunter Roth had a TD reception for 57 yards from quarterback Miles Lorton. Lorton was three of four for 74 yards and the touchdown. Freshman Tyler Vandynet had 8 carries for 43 yards for Pleasant Hill-Western.

Below is the Calhoun-Brussels scoring:

Calhoun-Brussels 55, Pleasant Hill-Western 0

Calhoun 14-35-0-6-55

Pleasant Hill 0-0-0-0

First Quarter

9:03 Cal Chris Stanley 24 yd run (Pat Friedel kick)

4:37 Cal Miles Lorton 16 yd run (Friedel kick)

Second Quarter

11:39 Cal Hunter Roth 57 yd reception from Lorton (Friedel kick)

8:53 Cal Talen Kronable 40 yd fumble recovery (Friedel kick)

5:00 Cal Stanley 12 yd run (Friedel kick)

4:15 Cal Lorton 12 yd run (Friedel kick)

0:00 Cal Conner Longnecker (Friedel kick)

Fourth Quarter

7:24 Cal Tyler Friedel 1 yd run (run failed)

