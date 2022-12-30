GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Calhoun-Brussels captured the Carlinville Holiday Tourney with a 41-34 win over Nokomis.

Calhoun head coach Mark Hillen said: "Three of five from the line and stops late to finish off the victory."

Nokomis led 9-7 at the end of one, but Calhoun rebounded to tie it 16-16 at the half. Calhoun-Brussels jetted ahead 29-23 at the end of three and outscored Nokomis 12-11 in the fourth-quarter to capture the tourney title.

Kate Zippirich had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, Lila Simon had eight points, Jaelyn Hill had seven points, Haley Schnelten had six points, Aubrey Gilman had five points and seven rebounds. Addison Dangbar had 11 points for Nokmois.

Also, Franklin South County won the seventh-place game over Raymond Lincolnwood 44-30, Greenfield Northwestern defeated Williamsville for fifth place 28-26, the host Cavaliers won third place by defeating Gillespie 40-30.

48TH DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY CLASSIC

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

ST. CHARLES, MO. 53, GRANITE CITY 50: St. Charles nipped Granite City in a close game to take seventh place in the Duchesne Holiday Classic.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 15 points, with Melashia Bennett adding 14 points.

The Pirates are now 4-6, while Granite goes to 4-9 on the year.

The host Pioneers won the consolation final over Mehlville 43-30, while Ft. Zumwalt North won the third-place game over St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic 39-36.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In the consolation semifinals at the Benton Christmas Classic, Carterville defeated Marquette Catholic 54-52 in overtime and Goreville won over Herrin 64-42. Over in the fifth-place semifinals, Marion won over Triad 52-41 and Harrisburg nipped Vienna 63-61.

The seventh-place game saw Triad win over Vienna 41-35, while in the third-place game, Christopher won over Salem 60-36 and in the final, Mt. Vernon won over the host Rangers 67-41.

The Knights are now 3-12, while the Explorers are now 9-8.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

In the semifinals of the COR Winterfest, Staunton dealt McLeansboro Hamilton County its first loss of the season 46-38. while Father McGivney Catholic won over Louisville North Clay 54-41.

The Bulldogs, now 11-1, and Griffins, who go to 13-2, will meet for the title Friday night at 8 p.m. The two sides will then play at Staunton on Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

In the third-place game, St. Louis Vashon defeated Okawville 64-48, while in the consolation final, Highland won over East St. Louis 56-42. The Bulldogs go to 16-4, while the Flyers are now 8-11.

