JERSEYVILLE - After 11 days off, Calhoun head coach Aaron Baalman was happy to see his girls grab a win right off the bat in the tournament as the Calhoun Warriors beat the Brussels Lady Raiders 58-31 Tuesday.

“We did what we needed to do to get a win,” he said. “Bouncing back after the holidays and getting a win under your belt does a lot for you.”

“We thought we had a good chance of playing against them, but the girls have been sick for the past week,” Brussels coach Doug Meyer said. “We had no energy out there, especially after playing their game at noon.”

“It’s really hard playing a full game with five girls and then being expected to play another one,” Baylee Kiel said after Tuesday’s loss, “We did our best and could have had a better day.”

To Kiel, the JCHS Holiday Tournament gives the Lady Raiders an excellent opportunity to work hard, play against some great teams and refine their skills for the rest of the season.

“It gives us a lot of good experience and competition that we don’t normally see,” she said. “We benefit from it in the long run.”

Calhoun’s Grace Baalman lead the pack with 31 points. Junie Zirkelbach supported the team’s efforts with a whopping 18 points for the game. Jordan Holland, Emily Baalman and Sophie Lorton each added six, two and one point respectively.

For Brussels, Kiel led with 11 points. Alexa Pikesley locked down nine for the day while Grace Stephens and Josie Schulte scored four and three points respectively. Toni Odelehr and Madison Willman each scored two points.

