HARDIN - Calhoun County has a goal to update its plan to reduce the damages caused by floods, thunderstorm, damaging winds, hail, drought, and extensive heat. The plan will be funded through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.

The plan must be updated every five years. Gene Breden, Calhoun County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency coordinator, said the goal of this plan is to identify projects and activities that will reduce the impacts of residents and property from natural hazard events.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We already have an emergency response plan, but this mitigation plan is different because it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damages before they occur," Breden said.

The Calhoun County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will hold its first meeting to update the plan at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Calhoun High School, 101 Calhoun Drive, Hardin. This committee, comprised of county and municipal representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders, will meet over the next several months to update the plan. Meetings of this committee will be conducted as working sessions so that any interested resident can attend and ask questions.

"The frequency and damages caused by severe storms and other natural disasters in Calhoun County will be discussed," Breden said. "The purpose of this committee is to identify how often severe weather events occur within the county and what kinds of damages have resulted. Based on this information, we will begin to develop and update lists of activities and projects to reduce damage by caused by these events."

More like this: