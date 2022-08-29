ROXANA - The Calhoun girls' volleyball team started the 2022 season with a third-place finish at the Roxana Tournament.

"We went 3-0 in pool play, beating Civic Memorial (25-16, 25-13), Gillespie (25-13, 25- 15), and East Alton/Wood River (25-15, 25-9)," Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said. "We had our only loss Saturday morning to Roxana (17-25, 22-25) who ended up winning the tourney. We beat Marquette to secure 3rd place (25-20, 25-3).

"Overall in the tourney, the offense was led by our middles Delani Klaas and Kate Zipprich having 25 and 24 kills respectively. Assists were led by Lacy Pohlman with 37 and Haylee Armbruster, 23. Delani also led with 12 kills in the five games, Josie Hoagland 10."

The defense was led by Josie Hoagland with 29 digs, Lacy Pohlman with 28, and Morgan Klaas with 22. Blocks leaders were Kate Zipprich with nine and Delani with six.

This is the first year for the Calhoun Brussels Co-op with girls' volleyball.

"Overall, I feel we played extremely well as a new team," Coach Zipprich said. "The girls are learning to play together well."

Calhoun's next match is at Pikeland on Tuesday.

Individual game stats

Civic Memorial

Kills- Delani Klaas 6, Kate Zipprich 5

Aces- Haylee Armbruster 4, Josie Hoagland 4

Digs- Morgan Klaas 8

Blocks- Delani K. 2, Kate Z. 2

Assists- Lacy - 9

Gillespie

Kills- Delani 7, Kate Z. 5

Aces- Delani 5

Article continues after sponsor message

Digs- Lacy 6

Assists- Lacy 10

EA/ WR

Kills- Delani 6, Kate 5

Digs- Haylee A. - 8

Aces- Haylee A. 2, Delani 2

Blocks- Kate 2, Delani 2

Assists- Lacy 8, Haylee 5

Roxana

Kills- Kate 7, Delani 3, Abby Johnes 3

Aces- Lila Simon 1, Delani 1, Abby 1

Digs- Lacy 10, Josie 5

Blocks- Kate 2, Lacy 2

Assists- Lacy 8, Haylee 6

Marquette

Kills- Delani 4, Kate 3, Abby 3

Aces- Lacy 3, Delani 3, Josie 3,

Blocks- Kate 4

Digs- Josie 9, Lacy 5

Assists- Haylee 8

More like this: