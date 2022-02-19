Calhoun Slips By Carrollton For Bluffs Girls Regional Basketball Crown
BLUFFS - Calhoun/Brussels grabbed an early lead and held on to win the Bluffs 1A regional championship over WIVC rival Carrollton.
Carrollton's Haley Schnelten was the only player in double figures with 14 points. Calhoun-Brussels had a balanced scoring attack and played strong defensively through the entire game.
Carrollton was limited to 2 points in the second quarter on 2 for 4 free throw shooting while the Lady Warriors scored a pair of baskets in the frame.
Audrey Gilman punched in 9 points for the Warriors and grabbed 9 rebounds, Ella Sievers scored 9 and had 5 rebounds, Kate Zipprich scored 4 points and grabbed 12 boards.
Calhoun plays Okawville Tuesday at 7:30 in the Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional.
CB 10 4 7 9 - 30 C 6 2 7 8 - 23
Calhoun/Brussels (21-11) - Lila Simon 5, Ella Sievers 9, Jaelyn Hill 3, Kate Zipprich 4, Audrey Gilman 9
2FG - 9 3FG - 1 FT - 9/14 Fouls - 12
Carrollton - Stumpf 3, Henson 4, Schnelten 14, L. Flowers 2
2FG - 5 3FG - 2 FT - 7/12 Fouls 14
