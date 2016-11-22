HARDIN – Anyone who witnessed the Calhoun-St. Teresa football game knew it was something special.

Calhoun hadn’t hosted a game of that magnitude since 1993 when they went on to capture a state title in IHSA Class 1A football.

Bank of Calhoun President Chris Simon helped organize the tailgate as a way to raise money for the football team to assist with equipment needs, etc.

Some started parking their trucks in the spot they wanted on the ridge above the field on Sunday and left their vehicles there for six days until the following Saturday. Having that perspective with their truck bed meant that much to some of the fans who wanted to have the game vantage point just right.

“It is a tradition this time of year of deer hunting, duck hunting and football,” Simon said, which was a good way to sum up the entire day for many in attendance. “We put something together last time and it went really well. This time we were a little more organized; all donations go back to the team."

John Kronable, owner of Big John’s Corner in Hardin, cooked all the meat. He seasoned the meat, paid for by the Bank of Calhoun, then prepared it for consumption Saturday. Sam Holland cooked the fish in the tailgate party.

At 11:30 a.m., the Calhoun boys walked over from Calhoun Elementary/Junior High in unison. The Bank of Calhoun also handed out “Warrior Pride” can cozies at their food stand.

The Bank of Calhoun County issued a thank you today to everyone who donated for the food.

“It was a huge success,” one of the bank associates said on Facebook. “Not only did we collect $1,352 for Warrior football but the entire community came together to make it a success. There are too many individually to list, but a couple major contributors were Bank of Kampsville, Big John Watters Fish Market, Sam Holland, Todd Buchanan and Chris Simon. The biggest thank you goes to Warrior Football for a great ride and memories that will last forever.”

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

