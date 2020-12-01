Calhoun Sheriff's Office Reports Three Vehicle Break-Ins, One Vehicle Stolen In Spree
HARDIN - Car burglaries are rare in the Village of Hardin, but on Monday night, there were three vehicle break-ins and a vehicle stolen.
The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Weishaupt encouraged anyone with ring camera footage or any information about the car break-ins to contact the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office at (618) 576-2417. He said the car break-ins are being investigated by the sheriff's office.
“We had multiple car burglaries over a several block area,” Chief Deputy Weishaupt said.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
More like this: