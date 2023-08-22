Calhoun Sheriff's Office Makes Residential Burglary Arrests After Long Investigation
HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after a long investigation into a residential burglary.
On January 21, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received the report of a residential burglary, which had occurred at a residence in Mozier, Calhoun County.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, which resulted in the discovery that all items taken were of a personal nature, which included; hand-made quilts, wedding jewelry, and several firearms.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Zach Hardin conducted an extensive and thorough investigation; which included the execution of no less than twelve court-authorized search warrants for cell phone and GPS data.
As a result of the investigation, the following subjects were arrested for the following offenses:
Ashley L. Hendy, age 32, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:
• Residential Burglary,
• Conspiracy to Commit Residential Burglary,
• Theft,
• Obstructing Justice.
David C. Bettis, age 54, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:
• Residential Burglary,
• Theft,
• Obstructing Justice.
Zachary T. Hendy, age 26, of Mozier, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:
• Conspiracy to Commit Residential Burglary,
• Obstructing Justice.
Josie L. French, age 31, of Mozier, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:
• Obstructing Justice.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
