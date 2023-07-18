KAMPSVILLE - On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of a known fugitive, reported to be staying at a residence on North St. Louis Avenue, Kampsville in Calhoun County. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a "knock and talk" at the aforementioned residence and subsequent to an investigation, Joseph C. Bailey, 40, of Kampsville, Illinois, was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:

St. Clair County Felony Warrant - Criminal Sexual Abuse/Force,

Greene County Warrant - Contempt of Court.

Bailey was arrested without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said it would like to thank the concerned citizens who came forward with information that assisted in the apprehension of this suspect.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

