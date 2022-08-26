HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office made three arrests that started with a traffic stop at 5:52 p.m. on August 21 by a deputy on the Illinois River Road near Franklin Hill Road, Calhoun County.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Pamela J. Gorman, age 50, of Alorton, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

Improper Lane Usage,

DUI - Drugs,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Additionally, a passenger, Erica S. Adams, age 34, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Passenger.

A Deputy with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office arrived and assisted with the stop. Gorman and Adams were taken into custody and transported to the Greene County Jail.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and continued the investigation, which then resulted in Gorman also being charged with the offense of Prostitution.

On August 24, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the criminal investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located on Franklin Hill Road in rural Calhoun County.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, Brian P. Rose, age 47, of Batchtown, Illinois, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Calhoun County Warrant: Soliciting a Sexual Act,

Calhoun County Warrant: Patronizing a Prostitute,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rose was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

