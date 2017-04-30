The Brussels Ferry is closed due to debris in the river and the Golden Eagle Ferry will close at 9 tonight for flooding and remain closed until further notice, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said this afternoon.

The Winfield Ferry will open at 5 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hours for the Winfield Ferry are:

Monday-Saturday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Volunteers were requested Sunday morning at Namoeki Township to fill sandbags with rising water levels near Pontoon Beach threatening some homes.

The Mississippi River at Alton is expected to crest on May 3 at or around the 33-34 foot area, which will flood the southbound lanes of Route 367 just south of the Clark Bridge and possibly south of Route 94 as well, the National Weather Service said.

UPDATE: As of 8:27 a.m. on Monday, May 1, river levels are currently at 24.42 feet in Grafton and is considered to be in a moderate flood stage. Levels are expected to crest at 27.5 feet between around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and recede from there. For reference, the estimated crest levels are just 1.5 feet short of reaching the major flood stage.

