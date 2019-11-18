EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Baalman has signed as a 2020 college recruit for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville's women's softball team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Baalman led Hardin Calhoun High School to a fourth-place finish at the state championships. She earned first-team All-State honors last season as well as a second All-Conference honor. She heads into her senior season coming off being named the Small School Alton Telegraph Player of the Year. A member of the National Honor Society, Baalman serves as the Class President after being Vice President and student council secretary last year. A three-sport athlete, Baalman also has been active in volleyball and basketball for Hardin Calhoun. She plays select softball for St. Louis Chaos 02' Beatty.

SIUE Coach Jessica Jones said Baalman is a perfect fit for SIUE for the coming years.

"Our goal is always to get the best pitchers in the area and Sydney is just that," Jones said. "She is a true competitor and has the tools to be very successful on the mound."

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Karly VanDyke Is Veteran Goalkeeper For Collinsville's Girls Soccer Team
5 days ago
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Riley Nelson Off To Great Start As Edwardsville Softball Pitcher, Is 2-0
Mar 24, 2025

 