EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Baalman has signed as a 2020 college recruit for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville's women's softball team.

Baalman led Hardin Calhoun High School to a fourth-place finish at the state championships. She earned first-team All-State honors last season as well as a second All-Conference honor. She heads into her senior season coming off being named the Small School Alton Telegraph Player of the Year. A member of the National Honor Society, Baalman serves as the Class President after being Vice President and student council secretary last year. A three-sport athlete, Baalman also has been active in volleyball and basketball for Hardin Calhoun. She plays select softball for St. Louis Chaos 02' Beatty.

SIUE Coach Jessica Jones said Baalman is a perfect fit for SIUE for the coming years.

"Our goal is always to get the best pitchers in the area and Sydney is just that," Jones said. "She is a true competitor and has the tools to be very successful on the mound."

