HARDIN - Calhoun opened in typical Warrior style, with a hard, rock ‘em, sock ‘em football triumph over a tough Camp Point Central team 16-14 at Hardin.

Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said it was a very physical and hard-fought game by both teams.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our guys played their hardest until the end of the game,” he said. “It’s a big win for a team with several new starters. This should give us some momentum going into week two.”

Calhoun scored first on a 1-yard run by Cole Lammy, then Lammy ran in the two-point conversion. Camp Point scored on a 2-yard Cole Williams run and Eric Jones ran the two-point conversion in for Camp Point.

Calhoun’s Ty Bick scored on a 10-yard run in overtime, then Chayse Houston scored on a 9-yard run for Camp Point in overtime, then the conversion failed. Back had 18 carries for 104 yards, Jacob Watters led Calhoun with 16 carries for 103 yards, and Lammy ran 12 times for 52 yards.

Calhoun plays at Jacksonville Routt next Friday.

More like this: