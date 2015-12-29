SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today issued a state disaster proclamation for seven counties to ensure continued state support to help affected communities respond and recover from flooding caused by the recent heavy rains. Counties included in the proclamation include Calhoun, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair.

“These counties have significant issues related to flooding that is already occurring or could occur over the next several days,” Gov. Rauner said. “We are committed to help local responders in these and other impacted counties ensure the safety of people affected by this unusual December flooding.”

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall between December 23-28 averaged approximately seven inches in the declared counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield was activated Monday to ensure state personnel and equipment could be deployed quickly to support local emergency responders. Resources provided to date include nearly 400,000 sandbags, 160 rolls of plastic, 1,200 tons of sand, and numerous pumps and generators to support flood-fighting efforts in several counties.

For updates on the current situation, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.ready.illinois.gov.

